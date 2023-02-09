Gov. Noem signs bills into law
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem has signed 33 bills into law this legislative session.
Gov. Noem signed the following 26 bills into law Thursday:
- SB 7, clarifies emergency commitments of severely mentally ill persons by appropriate regional facilities
- SB 27, places certain substances on the controlled substance schedule and to declare an emergency
- SB 28, revises and repeals obsolete provisions related to the Department of Social Services
- SB 30, revises the criteria for remote sellers who must remit sales tax
- SB 58, which clarifies that the special amusement excise tax applies to the sale of amusement devices
- HB 1002, updates the official code of laws
- HB 1003, repeals provisions requiring prison or jail cost estimates to declare an emergency
- HB 1004, updates the Internal Revenue Code for purposes of higher education savings plans
- HB 1005, updates certain citations to federal regulation regarding pipeline safety inspections
- HB 1010, repeals the sunset date for provisions related to the licensure of behavior analysts
- HB 1012, repeals the annual grievance reporting requirements for health carriers
- HB 1013, updates references to certain federal motor carrier regulations
- HB 1014, updates provisions related to the licensure of speech-language pathologists and speech-language pathology assistants
- HB 1015, updates provisions related to the licensure of funeral services
- HB 1018, repeals the authorized forfeiture of property used in the illegal capture of fish
- HB 1019, repeals certain requirements for Game, Fish, and Parks licensing agents
- HB 1025, revises the fees for registration of an apiary
- HB 1026, makes an appropriation for costs related to suppression of wildfires in the state and to declare an emergency
- HB 1027, makes an appropriation for costs related to disasters in the state and to declare an emergency
- HB 1028, modifies expiration dates and enforcement actions pertaining to pesticide applicator licenses
- HB 1033, provides for the uniform administration of tobacco products taxes
- HB 1034, modifies tax refunds for elderly persons and persons with a disability, to make an appropriation therefor, and to declare an emergency
- HB 1036, increases civil penalties for commercial driver’s license holders and motor carriers
- HB 1062, clarifies the convening of recount boards for primary elections
- HB 1063, requires the Unified Judicial System to assemble a task force to address barriers to services for emerging adults involved in the justice system
- HB 1071, establishes use of force course standards
