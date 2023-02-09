Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Gov. Noem signs bills into law

Gov. Noem has signed 33 bills into law this legislative session.
Gov. Noem has signed 33 bills into law this legislative session.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem has signed 33 bills into law this legislative session.

Gov. Noem signed the following 26 bills into law Thursday:

  • SB 7, clarifies emergency commitments of severely mentally ill persons by appropriate regional facilities
  • SB 27, places certain substances on the controlled substance schedule and to declare an emergency
  • SB 28, revises and repeals obsolete provisions related to the Department of Social Services
  • SB 30, revises the criteria for remote sellers who must remit sales tax
  • SB 58, which clarifies that the special amusement excise tax applies to the sale of amusement devices
  • HB 1002, updates the official code of laws
  • HB 1003, repeals provisions requiring prison or jail cost estimates to declare an emergency
  • HB 1004, updates the Internal Revenue Code for purposes of higher education savings plans
  • HB 1005, updates certain citations to federal regulation regarding pipeline safety inspections
  • HB 1010, repeals the sunset date for provisions related to the licensure of behavior analysts
  • HB 1012, repeals the annual grievance reporting requirements for health carriers
  • HB 1013, updates references to certain federal motor carrier regulations
  • HB 1014, updates provisions related to the licensure of speech-language pathologists and speech-language pathology assistants
  • HB 1015, updates provisions related to the licensure of funeral services
  • HB 1018, repeals the authorized forfeiture of property used in the illegal capture of fish
  • HB 1019, repeals certain requirements for Game, Fish, and Parks licensing agents
  • HB 1025, revises the fees for registration of an apiary
  • HB 1026, makes an appropriation for costs related to suppression of wildfires in the state and to declare an emergency
  • HB 1027, makes an appropriation for costs related to disasters in the state and to declare an emergency
  • HB 1028, modifies expiration dates and enforcement actions pertaining to pesticide applicator licenses
  • HB 1033, provides for the uniform administration of tobacco products taxes
  • HB 1034, modifies tax refunds for elderly persons and persons with a disability, to make an appropriation therefor, and to declare an emergency
  • HB 1036, increases civil penalties for commercial driver’s license holders and motor carriers
  • HB 1062, clarifies the convening of recount boards for primary elections
  • HB 1063, requires the Unified Judicial System to assemble a task force to address barriers to services for emerging adults involved in the justice system
  • HB 1071, establishes use of force course standards

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Firefighters cut the angel food cake pan in two places to free 2-year-old Quinnley, who had...
Toddler gets cake pan stuck on her head
Construction of the Sixth Street Bridge project in downtown Sioux Falls will result in a road...
6th Street bridge to close
South Dakota State University officials announced Tuesday that commencement ceremonies for the...
SDSU commencement ceremonies moved off campus
If you thought your property tax was unusually high this year, you’re not alone. Homeowners are...
Homeowners inquire about property tax spike

Latest News

(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Former Spencer, IA teacher accepts suspension
Student leaders visit Pierre for CTSO Capital City Experience
Student leaders visit Pierre for CTSO Capital City Experience
Beginning Jan. 13, visitors to the South Dakota Capitol will have to go through a security...
SD Senate passes bill prohibiting gender-affirming medical care for minors
A Publix Super Markets pharmacy manager retrieves a a medication.
Committee approves bill to lower costs for pharmacies