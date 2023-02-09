Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

A look into the new Bancorp building going going up in late 2023

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In a Dakota News Now exclusive, we take a look into the new Bancorp Bank that will occupy 50,000 square feet across three floors of the 10-story building and will have space to accommodate up to 250 employees.

This makes the bank the third-largest bank, by asset, headquartered in South Dakota.

The building’s construction is expected to be completed in late 2023.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota State University officials announced Tuesday that commencement ceremonies for the...
SDSU commencement ceremonies moved off campus
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
South Dakota Lottery logo
Saturday’s SD Powerball drawing lands two big winners
Sioux Falls contractor cited for safety violations at 2 different sites in 2 days
Police say the suspects stopped and robbed an electronics store during their car ride through...
WATCH: Suspects race car through mall in ‘audacious’ robbery

Latest News

If you thought your property tax was unusually high this year, you’re not alone. Homeowners are...
Homeowners inquire about property tax spike
If you thought your property tax was unusually high this year, you’re not alone. Homeowners are...
Homeowners inquire about property tax spike
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and four retired teachers in Mitchell have found a...
Retired teachers host Valentine cookie sale for scholarships
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and four retired teachers in Mitchell have found a...
Retired teachers host Valentine cookie sale for scholarships