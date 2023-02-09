Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Medical cannabis company in Wessington finding success in South Dakota

What was the old school building in Wessington is now the home of Dakota Natural Solutions...
What was the old school building in Wessington is now the home of Dakota Natural Solutions Grow, and Dakota Natural Solutions Industries.(Dakota News Now)
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESSINGTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s medical cannabis industry is still navigating hurdles set in front of them by regulations, and learning more about the market they’re in. But a family run operation in central South Dakota said it’s finding success across the state.

What was the old school building in Wessington is now the home of Dakota Natural Solutions Grow, and Dakota Natural Solutions Industries. They’re still in the process of renovating the old school into their own home, and making changes as state rules change as well.

“Having to make sure that it would meet those requirements of said ordinances that were still yet to be developed.” Dakota Natural Solutions Owner Glenn Jungemann said.

MORE: Brookings’ first medical cannabis dispensary a family affair

But Jungemann said they wouldn’t want to have the facility anywhere else, as it supports their employees locally and helps support the community of Wessington as well.

“We figure things out. We’re out here in South Dakota, and sometimes you don’t have the services that everybody else has available to them. We have great people in this state, and we’re so resilient, we can find a way. There’s always an opportunity. As far as the pride, I’m proud for this state, I’m proud for our community,” Jungemann said. “We want to know that we’re doing business with our neighbors. Whether you’re from Buffalo, South Dakota, or Elk Point, South Dakota. If you’re from Summit to Hot Springs. If you’re from South Dakota, you’ve got an in with somebody already. I don’t mean to take that lightly, it’s respect I think we’ve worked hard to get.”

Other than extra security and plenty of regulations, General Manager Joe Salisbury said it’s very similar to crop farming. He says they’re fortunate to have the employees they do.

“Part of it is very similar to a greenhouse. There’s people here watering plants every day, seven days a week, 365 [days].” Salisbury said.

Jungemann said now their two largest hurdles are meeting the demand for dispensaries across the state looking to buy their products. But also making sure that any legislation coming out of Pierre doesn’t box in a growing industry in the state.

“I’ve seen the benefit, I’ve talked to the families that really appreciate what it did for somebody at the end of their life or the difference it’s made. For people with PTSD, with some anxiety, some other pain.” Jungemann said.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Firefighters cut the angel food cake pan in two places to free 2-year-old Quinnley, who had...
Toddler gets cake pan stuck on her head
Construction of the Sixth Street Bridge project in downtown Sioux Falls will result in a road...
6th Street bridge to close
South Dakota State University officials announced Tuesday that commencement ceremonies for the...
SDSU commencement ceremonies moved off campus
If you thought your property tax was unusually high this year, you’re not alone. Homeowners are...
Homeowners inquire about property tax spike

Latest News

Dakota News Now at 5:00
Valentine’s Day is coming up and if you’re on a budget, we have an option for you. Elle Dickau...
How to make your child’s Valentine’s Day box on a budget
Valentine’s Day is coming up and if you’re on a budget, we have an option for you. Elle Dickau...
How to make your child’s Valentine’s Day box on a budget
Beautiful Weekend Incoming
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Thursday Team Weather