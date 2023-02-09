Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota state lawmakers take aim at medical marijuana ‘pop-up’ clinics

By Austin Goss
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota state lawmakers take aim at medical marijuana “pop-up” clinics in the state and their advertisements, promoting discounts and promotional materials.

Rep. Fred Deutsch of Florence says the system is being abused and has two bills making their way through the legislative process.

” I think it is a good bill, I don’t know what else we do to protect South Dakotans,” said Rep. Deutsch.

One of the bills would prevent medical marijuana clinics from advertising promotions or coupons for their services, another would limit the “pop-up” clinics.

While many opponents agreed with the crux of Deutsch’s argument, they say the legislation missed the mark.

“The problem with this bill is that it is lacking the review of the medical marijuana oversight committee. This is a great idea, great thought, I cannot argue with the sponsor’s feelings and thoughts on medical marijuana and all its goals,” said Rep. Greg Jamison.

Both bills come as the Department of Health sees a spike in the number of Medical Marijuana cards it’s distributing. Rep. Deutch argued that there is not a lot of medicine that is good for everyone.

That bill narrowly passed the house Wednesday, and HB 1172 is scheduled to be heard on the house floor Thursday.

