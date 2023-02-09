Stewart and Elmore are happy to be with Skyforce and learn from Kasib Powell

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Skyforce have been playing really good basketball at times this season... They’d won 4 straight before dropping the first two games of their road trip in New York.

DJ Stewart has been playing at a very high level since the season began. His goal is to make it to the NBA, but he wants to have fun while he’s here.

And DJ knows he’s in the perfect place with the right organization to learn from a guy like Kasib Powell who’s been there and done that.

DJ Stewart says, ”We’ve almost got the answers to the test you know. He’s been in the same seat that’s we’ve been in. He’s always been helpful trying to let us know that I’ve been through this, let me show you how to do this. He’s always been helpful for us.”

Kasib Powell says, ”These guys who come here see that. If you do the right things and put the work in there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Whether that’s with Miami or another team, we prepare them to be professional and whatever situation they’re in they are able to succeed in.”

Jon Elmore, Veteran Guard says, ”If you look at the Heat’s culture and just how they do things and if you look at their current roster right now there’s a lot of guys who spent time here that have developed and excelled and the Heat have given them the chance to keep climbing the ladder and they’ve capitalized so it’s motivating for me moving forward.”

The season re-set after the Showcase. The Force are 2 games over the .500 mark. They had won 4 straight before dropping a pair of games to the Long Island Nets.

