Student leaders visit Pierre for CTSO Capital City Experience

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In honor of National Career and Technical Education Month, ­­35 student leaders came to Pierre for the South Dakota Career and Technical Student Organizations’ (CTSO) Capital City Experience.

Students shadowed legislators at committee meetings, observed House and Senate floor sessions, and learned about a variety of career opportunities in public service, according to a press release from the SD Department of Education.

“Career and technical education is proven effective at preparing students for the future,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Joseph Graves. “Through hands-on learning, students explore high-demand careers. Career and technical student organizations allow students to take their learning to the next level through leadership training and collaboration with their peers.”

CTE emphasizes employability skills like critical thinking, responsibility, and technical skills related to specific career pathways. The following CTSOs are active in South Dakota: Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) – marketing, finance, hospitality, and management; Educators Rising; Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA); Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA); FFA (formerly Future Farmers of America); HOSA-Future Health Professionals; and SkillsUSA – trade, technology, and manufacturing.

