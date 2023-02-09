Thune reacts to President Biden’s State of the Union address

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sen. John Thune discussed President Biden’s State of the Union address and areas where Republicans and Democrats can find common ground in a divided Congress.

Thune’s critiques of the president included Biden taking credit for job creation, which Thune stated was simply the result of the economy bouncing back after the pandemic, and Biden overstating how much inflation has declined.

“Inflation in December was 6.5 percent,” Thune said. “The last time inflation was that bad was in 1982. I’m glad inflation has declined somewhat, but I don’t think the president has a lot to be congratulating himself about.”

Thune also shared his belief that Biden has failed to address the security and humanitarian crisis at the nation’s southern border.

Additionally, he criticized Biden for wanting to cut the deficit but simultaneously expand government.

Despite these and other areas of disagreement, Thune is hopeful that bipartisanship is possible.

“I truly believe we can do a lot together over the next two years – from passing a farm bill, to reauthorizing the Federal Aviation Administration and improving our nation’s air traffic control system, to creating new market access for American producers and securing more transparency and accountability from Big Tech,” Thune said.

“I hope that the president’s words in support of bipartisanship will be borne out by his actions in the coming months – and that working together, we can build a record of achievement that will help make life better for the American people.”

