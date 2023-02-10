Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

4-year-old struck, killed by mail truck in Louisiana, sheriff says

FILE - The driver was turning around at a home near the end of a dead-end street in Lake...
FILE - The driver was turning around at a home near the end of a dead-end street in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said.(Gray News, file)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, la. (KPLC/Gray News) - A 4-year-old boy was struck and killed by a mail truck Thursday evening, authorities said.

The child was riding his scooter in a neighbor’s driveway around 5:30 p.m. when he was hit, according to Kayla Vincent, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. The child was transported to a hospital where he died.

The driver of the mail truck was turning around at a residence near the end of the dead-end street, Vincent said.

“This is a heartbreaking and tragic situation for everyone involved,” said Sheriff Tony Mancuso in a statement. “Impairment is not suspected, but as mandated by state law a toxicology report will be conducted on the driver.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies Jake Thorne and Fred Parisek provided comfort to a driver who was emotionally...
‘I could use a hug’: Deputies help distressed driver
(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Former Spencer, IA teacher accepts suspension
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
If you thought your property tax was unusually high this year, you’re not alone. Homeowners are...
Homeowners inquire about property tax spike
Construction of the Sixth Street Bridge project in downtown Sioux Falls will result in a road...
6th Street bridge to close

Latest News

President Joe Biden waves before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Feb....
White House says no Biden interview prior to Super Bowl
FILE - Johns Hopkins University's COVID tracker map is seen.
COVID-19 tracker at Johns Hopkins shutting down
A driver has been arrested after an SUV crashed through a fence at the Texas State Capitol...
Driver arrested after crash through fence at Texas Capitol
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan speaks to reporters after President...
EPA awards $1B to clean up 22 toxic waste sites nationwide
FILE - Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during the swearing-in ceremony of...
Biden, Lula to put focus on democracy, climate during visit