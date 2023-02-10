Below normal risk for flooding in first spring outlook

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even though southeastern South Dakota has been hammered by snow this winter, rivers and waterways like Skunk Creek and the Big Sioux River in Sioux Falls should be spared from any major flooding.

The first spring flooding outlook from the National Weather Service shows a below normal chance for flooding in most of eastern South Dakota. That’s showing in South Dakota’s cities already. A couple of weeks of temperatures just getting above freezing is slowly thawing out the Big Sioux River and streets in Sioux Falls, every day lowering the chance for spring flooding according to City Emergency Manager Regan Smith.

“It’s just been something everybody has been concerned with and is monitoring. Obviously with the heavy snowfall here Sioux Falls, we could see some urban or street level flooding,” Smith said.

The only two areas listed for minor concerns of flooding this spring are in the Big Sioux basin areas of Codington and Hamlin counties. The full outlook for southeastern South Dakota can be found here, while the full outlook for northeastern South Dakota can be found here. That’s thanks to a low frost depth in the ground, and the dry conditions the state is still in.

“The frost level in the soil actually goes down about a foot or so, which is fairly low. We’ve got some good snow on top of that before we got into some really cold weather, so the frost level didn’t go very deep. So that means the soil with thaw fairly easy and fairly quickly.” Minnehaha Assistant Emergency Management Director Doug Blomker said.

Those days of temperatures in the 30′s and maybe 40′s is a welcome sight for the region that’s still looking to get through the current drought, as it means much of the moisture sitting as snow now has a good chance to soak down.

“We get some days where we’re in the mid 30′s, maybe the low 40′s. It thaws during the day, and then in the evenings it gets cold. Things refreeze, and during the day we start we start getting hot. So we get a gradual melt off with that.” Blomker said.

“If we go into those, where we’re getting into the mid-30′s, 40′s and then freezing overnight, that just perfect conditions. A perfect melt for us, takes care of some of this stuff.” Smith said.

But just to be sure, Smith said folks in Sioux Falls should still prepare for a chance of flooding just as the city is doing as well.

“They can be ready too by making sure their downspouts are clear, their yards are cleared out so that water can evacuate their properties. Maybe check their sump pumps, make sure those are operational,” Smith said. “This is something we look at every year, we prepare for every year. Our city flood fight taskforce is meeting and preparing, just in case and dusting off those old plans. Making sure our equipment, our systems and everything is ready to go.”

The outlooks don’t account for another major winter storm passing through the area, or a rapid change in temperatures long-term. The next spring flooding outlook will be released on February 23, while the final one for the year will be released on March 9.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.