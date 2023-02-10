Cost of South Dakota winter storms estimated at $2.4 million

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem signed an executive order Thursday declaring a disaster in counties impacted by the severe winter storms this past December.

The order declares a disaster to exist in the counties of Bennett, Brookings, Clark, Day, Deuel, Hamlin, Jackson, Jones, Kingsbury, Mellette, Oglala Lakota, Potter, Roberts, Stanley, Todd, and Tripp. The order also states that federal resources are needed to help with the impacts of the storm for state, tribal, and local governments.

The executive order is part of a request for public assistance and a presidential disaster declaration request.

An estimated $2,413,949 in qualifying costs were incurred during the December storms in those counties listed, according to a release from Gov. Noem’s office.

In December, much of South Dakota experienced hazardous travel conditions, road closures, damage to power infrastructure, and unexpected costs for snow removal, Noem’s office says.

The disaster order will last for three months unless extended by a subsequent order.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.