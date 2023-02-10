Avera Medical Minute
Fort Pierre Bridge project slated for 2024

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A major construction project in the heart of the state is nearing closer to completion. The Pierre-Ft. Pierre Bridge project will eventually replace the current John C. Waldron Memorial Bridge that connects the two cities over the Missouri River.

Dakota News Now Photojournalist David Hauck has the scoop.

The bridge was originally built in 1962, and these new renovations will cost about $49.9 million.

