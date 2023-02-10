Good Earth State Park calls for Indigenous artists

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Indigenous musicians, dancers, artists, and food trucks are wanted for the second annual Indigenous Artists of the Prairie event this June.

Good Earth State Park announced the call for artists and vendors Friday.

The Indigenous Artists of the Prairie event will take place at Good Earth State Park in Sioux Falls on Sunday, June 4.

Those interested are invited to call 605-213-1036 or email jen.stahl@state.sd.us.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.