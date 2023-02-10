Avera Medical Minute
Hanson County teacher asks for Valentine’s Day cards for students

The class will be collecting cards throughout February.
The class will be collecting cards throughout February.
By Mo Hurley
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A class at Oaklane Colony Elementary School in Alexandria, South Dakota, is participating in “Hearts Around the United States.”

Tracy Henglefelt teaches for a Hutterite colony in the Hanson School District, and she is asking for Valentine’s Day cards or postcards from all 50 states and 10 provinces in Canada.

“My students do not get to travel off the colony much,” Henglefelt said. “I wanted to do this to share parts of the United States and world with them that they may never see.”

When the class receives a letter, they display it on the wall and color in the sender’s state on their classroom map.

The class will be collecting cards throughout February.

To help the class with their project, please send cards to the following address:

Oaklane Colony Elementary School

Mrs. Henglefelt’s Class

26730 423rd Ave.

Alexandria, South Dakota 57311

