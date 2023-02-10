Huron High School senior performs at Carnegie Hall in New York City

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gracee Thompson just returned home to Huron after a very special trip to New York City.

Thompson, a senior clarinet player at Huron High School, was one of 500 students selected to play at Carnegie Hall through the Honors Performance Series by Worldstrides.

”It’s very competitive. There were 10,000 people from across the world that auditioned for this. When I saw that, I was like there’s no way that I’m going to possibly make it. But then, I got the news, and it was so surprising,” said Thompson.

It was Thompson’s mother who delivered the news that she had been selected.

”It was in October. I was in Walmart, and my mom called because she got the email first. I told her, ‘If you get the email, please don’t tell me. I want to read it myself,’ but she called me when I was in Walmart and said, ‘You made it.’ She couldn’t hold back,” said Thompson.

Thompson not only got to perform on one of the most iconic stages in the world, but she was able to tour some of New York City’s famous attractions with her family and band instructor as well. Most of Thompson’s week in New York, however, was spent rehearsing the three pieces the band would play at Carnegie Hall.

Coming from a small town in South Dakota, Thompson felt like a small fish in a big pond.

“Coming from a small town, I felt out of place, but at the same time, I didn’t because everyone else was just as nervous as I was. It was very intimidating for sure. I wanted to put forth my best effort. I wanted to make a good first impression. Knowing that I was here amongst so many other musicians from across the world was just so intimidating,” said Thompson.

Huron High School staff, however, knew Thompson worked hard to make it into the program.

”As a high school principal, I get to see a lot of talented kids, but anytime they get recognized at a national level, your heart just swells with pride. They’re recognizing not only their talent, but all the hard work that goes into being recognized by a group like that,” said Huron High School Principal Mike Radke.

Thompson said she owed her achievement to her band instructor, James Stueckrath.

”It felt like such a huge honor to be able to go and play. I would not have been able to do it without Mr. Stueckrath. There were a few times that I wanted to quit and just give up, and he kept pushing me to succeed. He’s the one that got me here,” said Thompson.

Thompson plans to attend South Dakota State University after graduation, and she definitely wants to join The Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band.

