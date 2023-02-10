It’s rare that brothers play against each other in HS Basketball, but it happened when Castlewood and Hamlin met up last week!

HAYTI, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The rivalry between Hamlin and Castlewood always draws a big crowd. But this year’s game between the two boys basketball teams had another twist.

Cooper Seamer has more on the game that pitted brother against brother on the court.

A packed house for his Senior year game against Castlewood is what Brennan Keszler has been looking forward to. The Hamlin Chargers have made a run in the latter part of the season, and have state tournament dreams. They were 10-3 heading into the big game. “We had those early losses to Dell Rapids and Sioux Valley, two good teams, two top teams. Ever since then, we’ve kind of been playing real well together, we’ve kind of fit in with each other.” Brennan Keszler said.

But on the other side of the court wasn’t just the opposing team, but his younger brother. Sophomore Jamison Keszler and his Castlewood Warriors who were 12-3 headed into the rivalry game. “We had a pretty good run at the start of the season, and then had a couple of losses that were kind of tough. But we’re going to take it to the next few teams that we’re going to play.” Jamison Keszler said.

Both boys attended Hamlin High School until their mom, Angela, took the Pre-K through 12th grade Principal job at Castlewood. Brennan stayed put at Hamlin, while Jamison went to Castlewood. It’s split the brothers up, but not their relationship. “It’s more pleasant than you think. We’re kind of both in different environments, and you can just see how each player grows in their own environment. He’s come a long way from when he was around here and I’m very proud of him.” Brennan said.

For Jamison, it was an adjustment going to a new school. But he said what’s stayed solid is coming home and talking with Brennan about basketball like they’ve always done. “I had to make a lot of new friends over there, but they’re good to me.” Jamison said.

“But you’re good at that though.” Brennan said.

“But we still talk at home about basketball and stuff, and we get along pretty well.” Jamison said.

But that doesn’t mean there wasn’t any trash talk leading up to the game. “I don’t let him hear the end of it. I tear into him on trash talk. That comes with being the little brother.” Brennan said.

“I agree fully with that statement.” Jamison said.

The brothers usually play different positions on the court. But there was still plenty of trash talk, and the two eventually lined up across from each other. “I switched on to him once, and he tried to embarass me.” Brennan said. “I just didn’t want to get dunked on. So I had to get out of the way a few times.” Jamison said.

Brennan ended up taking bragging rights, as Hamlin got the win. But even for Jamison, it was still a fun time. “That was a fun game, just wish it was a little closer. But it is how it is.” Jamison said.

And for Brennan, an experience he said he’ll never forget. “I’m just glad that I could do such a thing, play my brother in a varsity basketball game. With such a big crowd, it was just great. A great experience, great game and it was a lot of fun. I’m just glad I could do it.” Brennan said.

And he’ll still be back after he graduates to cheer on, and maybe talk a little trash to Jamison from the stands. “Maybe a little bit of both, I’ll be there a lot. I’d like to see him grow, he’s going to be good and I’m super proud of him.” Brennan said.

Two brothers staying close no matter what.

In Hayti Cooper Seamer Dakota News Now.

