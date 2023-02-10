Avera Medical Minute
LIVE at 5:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts double header O’Gorman vs. Washington basketball games

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The girls basketball teams from O’Gorman and Washington compete at 5:45 p.m. before the boys teams take to the court at 7:15 p.m., and Metro Sports TV is broadcasting the game live.

The livestream is available in the video player below and begins at 5:45 p.m.

Dakota News Now is teaming up with Metro Sports TV to offer free livestreams of high school sporting events this winter. All games will also be streamed at metrosports.tv.

