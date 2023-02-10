New transmitter improves signal for Dakota News Now viewers in Mitchell region

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Viewers in the Mitchell area and beyond will notice significant improvements to the over-the-air reception of the Dakota News Now channels, KSFY (ABC), KDLT (NBC) and FOX Sioux Falls.

This week, Dakota News Now completed work on a new transmitter for its KDLV tower in Plankinton.

The tower had been operating at low power status for months because of technical issues.

The new transmitter was supposed to be installed before the end of the year but was delayed because of supply issues and back-to-back winter storms.

Viewers as far away as Huron and Wagner have already reached out to share how pleased they are about the improved signal.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.