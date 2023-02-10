Avera Medical Minute
New transmitter improves signal for Dakota News Now viewers in Mitchell region

Viewers need to rescan their televisions to receive the free television stations. You will find...
Viewers need to rescan their televisions to receive the free television stations. You will find the new stations on 15.2 and 15.3.(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Viewers in the Mitchell area and beyond will notice significant improvements to the over-the-air reception of the Dakota News Now channels, KSFY (ABC), KDLT (NBC) and FOX Sioux Falls.

This week, Dakota News Now completed work on a new transmitter for its KDLV tower in Plankinton.

The tower had been operating at low power status for months because of technical issues.

The new transmitter was supposed to be installed before the end of the year but was delayed because of supply issues and back-to-back winter storms.

Viewers as far away as Huron and Wagner have already reached out to share how pleased they are about the improved signal.

