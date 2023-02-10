Nice weather returns to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We could see a little bit of patchy fog this morning. We have a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m., just west of Sioux Falls. Once the fog burns out of here, we’ll have plenty of sunshine with highs back in the 30s. Tonight, we’ll start to see a few clouds roll in, with lows dropping into the teens.

Warmer air will keep building in for the weekend, with sunshine for Saturday and a mix of sun and clouds for Sunday. We’ll keep the warming trend building in for the beginning of next week, with highs climbing well above freezing.

We’re tracking a storm system that could potentially impact us next Wednesday and Thursday. We could see accumulating snow across a good portion of the region by then! Stay with your First Alert Weather Team as we continue to provide you the latest details!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.