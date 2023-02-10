Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Nice weather returns to South Dakota

Temps
Temps(Dakota News Now)
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We could see a little bit of patchy fog this morning. We have a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m., just west of Sioux Falls. Once the fog burns out of here, we’ll have plenty of sunshine with highs back in the 30s. Tonight, we’ll start to see a few clouds roll in, with lows dropping into the teens.

Warmer air will keep building in for the weekend, with sunshine for Saturday and a mix of sun and clouds for Sunday. We’ll keep the warming trend building in for the beginning of next week, with highs climbing well above freezing.

We’re tracking a storm system that could potentially impact us next Wednesday and Thursday. We could see accumulating snow across a good portion of the region by then! Stay with your First Alert Weather Team as we continue to provide you the latest details!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies Jake Thorne and Fred Parisek provided comfort to a driver who was emotionally...
‘I could use a hug’: Deputies help distressed driver
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
If you thought your property tax was unusually high this year, you’re not alone. Homeowners are...
Homeowners inquire about property tax spike
Construction of the Sixth Street Bridge project in downtown Sioux Falls will result in a road...
6th Street bridge to close
(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Former Spencer, IA teacher accepts suspension

Latest News

605 Ninja
Circus Night at 605 Ninja
A major construction project in the heart of the state is nearing closer to completion. The...
Fort Pierre Bridge project slated for 2024
A major construction project in the heart of the state is nearing closer to completion. The...
Fort Pierre Bridge project slated for 2024
Senate Bill 3 narrowly passed out of both the education committee and the senate as a whole by...
Senate Bill 3 creates conversation between law enforcement and schools