O’Gorman looks to repeat at State “AA” Gymnastics against very strong field

Knights hoping to duplicate last year’s thrilling outcome
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:29 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The State Gymnastics meet is tomorrow and Saturday in Aberdeen for both Class AA and Claaa A...

And it should be a battle in the big class between Mitchell and O’Gorman, two perennial powerhouses. And also Harrisburg. It’s usually Madison and Deuel in Class “A”...But there are several teams that could win.

Mitchell and Watertown have dominated the past couple of decades after a strong run by the Knights in the early 2000′s. So what would it mean to repeat last year’s amazing championship and win another team title for O’Gorman?

Senior Audrey Meyer says, ”It would mean so much to everybody beating Mitchell and all the other school is something we’ve been working towards. It would just mean so much.”

Head Coach Skye Bork says, ”The rest of the gymnasts all have plenty of experience and they kn ow how to handle a lot of pressure. So ultimately it’s not putting pressure on them it’s helping them cope and understand how to use that pressure and turn it into a positive...”

And with Meyer and Maeve Boetel on her team, there is plenty of reason for confidence tomorrow for Skye Bork and her team. But remember, Audra Rew’s team is great every year and this year is no exception. Plus Harrisburg came very close last year too.

