Police: Car struck by train in Sioux Falls

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported a car was struck by a train Friday morning in southeast Sioux Falls.

The accident occurred at 9:20 a.m. near the intersection of 49th St. and Southeastern Ave.

A 79-year-old female driver was traveling west on 49th St. and did not see the flashing signals for the railroad crossing. She crossed the tracks, and her 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe was struck by a train.

Police Information Officer Sam Clemens reports the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and was issued a citation for Failure to Stop.

