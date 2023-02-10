Avera Medical Minute
Sanford-Fairview merger delayed amidst public pushback

Sanford Health and Minneapolis-based Fairview Health intend to merge
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The deadline for the merger between Sanford and Fairview has been pushed back from March 31 to May 31.

The proposed merger has been a hot topic of discussion in Minnesota, and one of the biggest concerns from the public has been whether or not the deal is being made too quickly. Pushback on the merger has come from lawmakers, the University of Minnesota and the Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office said, “Since Attorney General Ellison’s appearance at the legislative hearing last week, the parties have agreed to extend their self-imposed March 31 deadline to complete the merger to May 31. The parties, however, have not yet fully complied with our repeated requests for information. Additional time is not enough on its own to ensure that Minnesotans’ interests are protected: the parties need to provide full responses to the Attorney General’s Office’s requests with sufficient time for review and analysis. We are considering all options available to us to secure compliance. Attorney General Ellison is also aware of efforts legislators are exploring and has been in conversation with interested legislators.”

