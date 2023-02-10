Senate Bill 3 creates conversation between law enforcement and schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Senate Bill 3 narrowly passed out of both the education committee and the senate as a whole by votes of 4-to-2 and 18-to-16, respectively. The bill itself changes only one word, so why all the fuss? Ultimately it comes down to the relationship between schools and law enforcement.

Sen. Erin Tobin introduced this bill in response to a juvenile justice summer study. She says that a crime may allegedly happen and the victim and perpetrator will be in the same area at school and teachers are not made aware. They concluded that the best way to solve the issue was to write a bill changing language from “may” to “shall” provide notice.

“Teachers are coming to us saying they don’t know what they don’t know and there’s also a liability if they don’t know and something happens,” said Tobin.

Duel County Sheriff Cory Borg serves on the South Dakota Sheriffs Association executive board. He says that they, along with the South Dakota Police Chiefs Association, oppose the bill.

“It’s going to cause some liability between law enforcement if we don’t release something to the school and on the other end of it if we release something to the school and they do nothing about that information, that’s going to cause them liability as well,” said Borg.

The sheriff says most law enforcement already have good working relationships with their schools. They have worries about how the bill will work, like requiring the notice to be in writing or the implications with Marsy’s Law.

“I just don’t think this bill goes far enough,” said Borg. “If they’re going to fix it I think that it needs to be fixed completely and not just the ‘may’ to ‘shall’.”

Both proponents and opponents of the bill understand the other side and want to work together towards the common goal of keeping schools safe.

“I can see both sides to the argument, but when there’s a problem, bringing everyone to the table to have the bill hearings is really a valuable process,” said Tobin.

“Everything we can do to make sure the schools are safe, we’re going to do,” said Borg.

SB 3 was read to the house on Jan 31, but there will be more conversation on the bill when it’s brought to the floor officially. There is currently no date set for it to be heard.

