SFPD: Walmart evacuated under bomb threat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say someone contacted a Walmart employee with a bomb threat.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 6 a.m. in southwest Sioux Falls. Everyone had exited the building before officers conducted their search. Officers did not find a bomb and secured the area.

Officers did not have much information regarding the identity of the caller since a covert phone number was used. Clemens said similar situations were reported from other businesses. No injuries were reported.

