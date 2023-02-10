Avera Medical Minute
SFPD: Walmart evacuated under bomb threat

(KSFY)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say someone contacted a Walmart employee with a bomb threat.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 6 a.m. in southwest Sioux Falls. Everyone had exited the building before officers conducted their search. Officers did not find a bomb and secured the area.

Officers did not have much information regarding the identity of the caller since a covert phone number was used. Clemens said similar situations were reported from other businesses. No injuries were reported.

