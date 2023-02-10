Sioux Falls cartoonist Chris Browne dies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Browne is best known as the main cartoonist behind the comic strip “Hagar the Horrible” after the passing of his father Dik Browne, the comic’s creator.

His death was announced Friday in a twitter post by the National Cartoonists Society, an organization Browne had just celebrated his 50th anniversary with.

“With much sadness, I am here to announce, my brother Christopher Browne passed away peacefully in Sioux Falls, SD after a long-term illness,” said Tsuiwen Browne-Boeras, Browne’s sister.

Outside of his work on “Hagar the Horrible”, Browne drew and illustrated children’s books. He was 70-years-old.

