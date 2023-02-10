Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

A South Dakota medical cannabis product being recalled

The South Dakota Medical Cannabis Program requested a voluntary recall for products from 605...
The South Dakota Medical Cannabis Program requested a voluntary recall for products from 605 Cannabis doing business as Badlands.(MGN Online)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Medical Cannabis Program requested a voluntary recall for products from 605 Cannabis doing business as Badlands. Badlands is cooperating with the recall.

The recall, according to a release from the SDMCP, is because of allegations that there was a failure to test the product, as well as mislabeling, contamination, lack of inventory tracking, and failure to have licenses for edible products. These issues, the release continued, pose a risk to health and safety.

Dispensaries are supposed to contact medical cannabis patients that may have bought any of the products listed in this link.

Patients who have the affected cannabis should destroy it or return it to the dispensary they purchased it from. Anyone with adverse health effects from consuming recalled medical cannabis should seek medical attention immediately.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies Jake Thorne and Fred Parisek provided comfort to a driver who was emotionally...
‘I could use a hug’: Deputies help distressed driver
(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Former Spencer, IA teacher accepts suspension
A home in Rapid Valley was destroyed when a car crashed into it, causing an explosion.
Driver dead after crashing into Rapid Valley home
Brothers square off in HS Basketball game between Castlewood and Hamlin
It’s rare that brothers play against each other in HS Basketball, but it happened when Castlewood and Hamlin met up last week!
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

The class will be collecting cards throughout February.
Hanson County teacher asks for Valentine’s Day cards for students
Browne is best known as the main cartoonist behind the comic strip “Hagar the Horrible” after...
Sioux Falls cartoonist Chris Browne dies
Good Earth State Park calls for Indigenous artists
The SD National Guard helped the Oglala Sioux Tribe and Rosebud Sioux Tribe with timber hauls...
Cost of South Dakota winter storms estimated at $2.4 million