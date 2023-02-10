Avera Medical Minute
Superbowl-themed baking tips with Oh My Cupcakes

By Elle Dickau
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

Super bowl Sunday is Quickly approaching, and Melissa Johnson from Oh my Cupcakes is getting ready with some Sweet treats.

“Everybody loves to bring cupcakes to Super Bowl and snacks and all the treats and so for Super Bowl this year, we have our football pull apart which is 24 standard-sized cupcakes, all decorated like football super fun, and really great at parties.” said Melissa

Oh My cupcakes will offer a variety of Superbowl-themed treats to sweeten your party, but Melissa also showed us some ways to decorate cupcakes at home too!

She also shared some tips for at-home decorating as well!

“I would say just start easy. It doesn’t have to be fancy. It doesn’t have to be perfect. Just enjoy yourself and make some memories in the kitchen. Make some memories at your parties” She advised

Melissa shared that they have a “Superbowl” of their own coming up as well.

“We always say Valentine’s day is like our Super Bowl like it is our biggest day of the year and so our cupcake ninjas have been prepping for over a month now. We’ve been working on this big day. And so Sunday night during the big game, we’ll have something special you’ll want to watch our social media pages and see how we’re going to tie Superbowl and Valentine’s day together.” Melissa shared.

No matter who you’re rooting for in the big game. These Superbowl treats are a guaranteed win.

Sunday on Dakota News Now: Meet the man behind cannabis testing in South Dakota
SFPD: Walmart evacuated under bomb threat
LIVE at 5:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts O'Gorman vs Washington basketball games.
LIVE at 5:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts double header O’Gorman vs. Washington basketball games