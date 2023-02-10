Tea Area wins at the buzzer over Dells and Western Christian dominates SF Christian

TEA, S.D. and HULL, IA (Dakota News Now) -It was a great game at the Tea Area gym where Jack Henry poured in 30 points and it looked as though his Quarriers were going to beat the Titans. They led by as many as 8 points in the 4th quarter. But Blake Thompson’s 3-point play tied the game with just over a minute left. Then it got really entertaining! Rhett Kloth hit a layup with 7 seconds left for Dell Rapids. But the Titans got the ball to Garrett Wiebenga who nailed the game-winning 3 from the corner for a 59-58 victory for the home team.

There was no suspense in Hull, IA where the Wolfpack dominated #3A SF Christian 68-43. Tate Van Regenmorter scored 12 in the first quarter alone to help Western Christian jump out to an early lead and they never looked back.

