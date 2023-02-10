Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

TikTok dad takes upset 3-year-old son to get nails done after teacher told him ‘it’s only for girls’

Christian Shearhod posted a TikTok video of his trip to the nail salon with his son, Ashton. (Source: Christian Shearhod / LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News/TMX) – A California dad took his 3-year-old son for a manicure and pedicure after the boy came home from school upset that his teacher told him painted nails are “just for girls.”

Christian Shearhod, a Los Angeles County teacher, posted a TikTok video of his trip to the nail salon with his son, Ashton, who sports blue-green hair.

“My son came home from school really upset because his teacher told him that painting your nails is only for girls,” Shearhod says in the video. “So, today I’m taking him to the nail shop.”

Shearhod takes Ashton to the nail salon, where the 3-year-old selects a pink shade of polish. He asks for both his hands and feet to be painted, and giggles in anticipation.

“It’s the same one,” Ashton says excitedly, pointing to Shearhod’s girlfriend, Eden, who also chose pink polish.

While his toes are being painted, Ashton blows on his fingernails to dry them like an old pro, and Shearhod jokes that he has “no idea where he learned this at.”

At the end of the experience, Ashton shows off his freshly polished nails for the camera.

“Let little boys like what they like,” Shearhod wrote in the caption. “Trucks, Spider-Man, Paw Patrol &&& maybe painting his nails.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Deputies Jake Thorne and Fred Parisek provided comfort to a driver who was emotionally...
‘I could use a hug’: Deputies help distressed driver
(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Former Spencer, IA teacher accepts suspension
A home in Rapid Valley was destroyed when a car crashed into it, causing an explosion.
Driver dead after crashing into Rapid Valley home
Brothers square off in HS Basketball game between Castlewood and Hamlin
It’s rare that brothers play against each other in HS Basketball, but it happened when Castlewood and Hamlin met up last week!
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Lawyer: Trump offers DNA to compare against accuser’s dress
Thompson, a senior clarinet player at Huron High School, was one of 500 students selected to...
Huron High School senior performs at Carnegie Hall in New York City
Demetrius Haley was one of the former Memphis police officers involved in the death of Tyre...
1st officer in Nichols arrest accused of brutality at prison
FILE - NFL Network analyst Michael Irvin speaks on air during the NFL Network's NFL GameDay...
Michael Irvin files lawsuit seeking $100M after misconduct claim
Georgia authorities say they are investigating a road rage incident where a driver ended up...
Driver accidentally shoots himself during road rage incident, authorities say