Washington Pavilion announces summer camp options

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Pavilion is offering a variety of enriching summer camp options.

“LEGO Robotics, Edible Art, Chem ‘Mystery,’ Dino Discovery, and Mini Medical School are just a few of the exciting and interactive summer camps available at the Washington Pavilion this year,” says Madelyn Grogan, Director of Education for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.

Summer camps at the Washington Pavilion allow students to continue learning and exploring in a fun environment through the summer months. The summer camp teaching team is composed of qualified professionals, including teachers, artists, actors, and scientists who share a passion for teaching and a broad base of knowledge and experience in their subject areas, according to a press release from the Washington Pavilion.

Camps are generally Monday through Thursday from either 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. or 1 – 4:30 p.m. Lunch Bunch, a supervised lunch hour, is available for an additional fee, making it a full day of fun if your child is registered for both morning and afternoon camps.

Most summer camps are $130.50 each for donors, subscribers, and museum members and $145 each for the public. Financial assistance is available. Visit our website for a scholarship application and further details.

The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts is offering ten different options for summer camp as well. Kids as young as six years of age can act, sing, dance, and learn the behind-the-scenes aspects of theater production. The Washington Pavilion has also teamed up with Dakota News Now to offer a Media Camp for high schoolers.

Register online at WashingtonPavilion.org/SummerCamps or stop by the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave.

