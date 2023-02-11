Augie basketball teams get big postseason push wins over Concordia-St. Paul

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - MEN’S RECAP

The Augustana men’s basketball team shot past the Golden Bears of Concordia-St. Paul Friday night, 86-59, inside the Sanford Pentagon. Isaac Fink led the way for Augustana with 22 points and eight rebounds. Ryan Miller and Akoi Akoi joined him in double-figure scoring with 13 and 10 points, respectively.

The win pushed Augustana to a 13-12 record on the season and to 9-10 in the NSIC. Concordia-St. Paul falls to 8-17, 6-13 in the league while also snapping a four-game winning streak.

Augustana battled to a 10-point halftime lead at 39-29, but to get there was truly a battle. With the score tied at 21 with 5:43 remaining in the half, Brady Helgren made a free throw to give AU the 22-21 lead. A possession later, Miller sank a 3-point basket, thanks to an assist from Fink, to boost the Vikings’ lead to four points.

The Golden Bears twice cut the lead to just three points but Fink changed that when he took a 29-26 lead and made it 32-26 with a 3-point basket from in front of the CSP bench. Jadan Graves drove the lane and found Fink open on the perimeter for the easy swish that set the tone for the remainder of the half.

The second half saw Augustana continue to extend its lead, reaching a high of 28 points as Augustana outscored the visitors 47-30 in the second half alone. That was aided by a 61.3 field goal percentage in the half where AU missed just 12 shots. Conversely, Augustana’s defense held Concordia-St. Paul to just 11 made field goals in the half.

For the game, AU shot 50.8 percent from the field and missed just two free throws, going 15-of-17 at the charity stripe. Graves made sure the Vikings had easy shots as he dished seven assists while Akoi added a career-best five assists.

Augustana remains home on Saturday hosting Minnesota State at 3:30 p.m. The contest is also Senior Day where Eric Tideman and Miller will be recognized pregame for their contributions to the Vikings’ program.

WOMEN’S RECAP

The Augustana women’s basketball team defeated the Golden Bears of Concordia-St Paul, 95-67, in the Sanford Pentagon on Friday night. Augustana extends its win-streak to 10 and its undefeated record at home to 13-0. The Vikings move to a 22-3 overall record while holding a 16-3 record in the NSIC. CSP moves to a 11-12 overall record while falling 8-11 in the loop.

Lauren Sees staked her claim in tonight’s contest, leading both benches in scoring with a career-high 30 points. Sees saw a perfect trip to the charity stripe seeing all nine shots from the line drop.

Aislinn Duffy recorded her 21st career double double with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Duffy led the Vikings in rebounds while also leading the squad in assists with five.

Augustana held a steady lead for the entire contest, seeing as large as a 12-point scoring run to keep the Vikings ahead. AU capitalized on CSP turnovers, claiming 20 points off Golden Bear errors. Augustana saw 12 second chance points drop compared to CSP who garnered only six.

The Vikings led 42-25 heading into halftime. Sees led the squad in scoring at the half with 13 points. Duffy led AU in rebounds with six while also leading in assists with three and steals with two.

AU found its stride in the paint during the third quarter, seeing 20 points in the paint while holding CSP to eight-points in each quarter.

As a whole, Augustana shot 59.7 percent from the field while the Viking defense restrained the Golden Bears to 33.8 percent. Sees led the squad with 30 points followed by Duffy with 23, Jennifer Aadland with 12 and Aby Phipps with 11 points.

Up NextThe Vikings return to the hardwood of the Sanford Pentagon tomorrow night to face No. 14 Minnesota State at 5:30 p.m. Senior night will take place before the game while Augustana alumni recognition will take place during halftime.

