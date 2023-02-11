Bowling fundraiser raising money for homeless veterans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Bowling can be a fun time for friends and family to get together for some friendly competition, but on Saturday afternoon, it will be an opportunity to raise funds for the Veterans Community Project, an organization that builds homes for homeless veterans.

Baylee was joined in the studio by Adrian Van Bochove, an organizer of the event, who explained why it’s important to take care of those who once served.

The event takes place on Saturday at Sport Bowl from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

