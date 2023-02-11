Avera Medical Minute
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Lincoln & Dakota Valley win big on the road

#2 Patriots win 61-42 at #4 Brandon Valley, #1 Panthers down Dell Rapids 79-63 to win 42nd straight game
#2 Lincoln wins at #4 Brandon Valley, #1 Dakota Valley wins at Dell Rapids to pick up 42nd consecutive victory
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANDON & DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A pair of highly ranked South Dakota boys prep basketball teams stared down challenging road games on Friday night and each went back home with convincing victories.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-#2 Lincoln’s 61-42 win at #4 Brandon Valley behind 18 points from Jack Hilgemann

-#1 Dakota Valley gets 27 from Isaac Bruns and 22 from Jaxson Wingert to drop Dell Rapids 79-63. It is the Panthers’ 42nd consecutive win

