BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Lincoln & Dakota Valley win big on the road

BRANDON & DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A pair of highly ranked South Dakota boys prep basketball teams stared down challenging road games on Friday night and each went back home with convincing victories.

-#2 Lincoln’s 61-42 win at #4 Brandon Valley behind 18 points from Jack Hilgemann

-#1 Dakota Valley gets 27 from Isaac Bruns and 22 from Jaxson Wingert to drop Dell Rapids 79-63. It is the Panthers’ 42nd consecutive win

