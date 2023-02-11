Estelline-Hendricks makes history in winning first State A Gymnastics Championship

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the first time since 1994 neither the Madison Bulldogs or Deuel Cardinals are South Dakota’s State A Gymnastic Team Champions.

That honor goes to Estelline-Hendricks. Their superb performance on Friday night at Aberdeen Central High School earned the Redhawks the first title in program history. Click on the video viewer for highlights! Team standings are below.

The individual portion of the meet is tomorrow.

Estelline-Hendricks claims the first State A Gymnastics Championship in program history. (Dakota News Now)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.