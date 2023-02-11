Avera Medical Minute
Estelline-Hendricks makes history in winning first State A Gymnastics Championship

Redhawks end Madison and Deuel’s 29-year hold on the title
Estelline-Hendricks wins first ever championship
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the first time since 1994 neither the Madison Bulldogs or Deuel Cardinals are South Dakota’s State A Gymnastic Team Champions.

That honor goes to Estelline-Hendricks. Their superb performance on Friday night at Aberdeen Central High School earned the Redhawks the first title in program history. Click on the video viewer for highlights! Team standings are below.

The individual portion of the meet is tomorrow.

Estelline-Hendricks claims the first State A Gymnastics Championship in program history.
Estelline-Hendricks claims the first State A Gymnastics Championship in program history.(Dakota News Now)

