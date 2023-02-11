Avera Medical Minute
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Washington upends O’Gorman, Harrisburg wins out west

#2 Warriors win at #4 Knights 41-36, #5 Tigers victors at Rapid City Central 38-26
#2 Washington wins at #4 O'Gorman, #5 Harrisburg wins out west
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS & RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A battle of AA heavyweights highlighted the Friday night on the girls prep basketball hardwood. Click on the video viewer for highlights featuring:

-#2 Washington’s 41-36 victory at #4 O’Gorman

-#5 Harrisburg’s 38-26 win in Rapid City against Central

