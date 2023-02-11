Avera Medical Minute
Marches take place in opposition to House Bill 1080

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday morning, statewide marches took place in opposition to House Bill 1080, a bill that would ban gender-affirming healthcare for transgender minors.

Marches took place in Brookings, Rapid City, Vermillion and Sioux Falls.

LGBTQ+ and two-spirit organizations, as well as partner organizations and allies took their opposition to anti-transgender legislation to Saturday morning’s legislative coffee events.

The Senate Health & Human Services passed the bill through to the floor in a vote of 4-2, with 1 excused.

The marches are organized by the Transformation Project Advocacy Network, Sioux Falls Pride, the Black Hills Center for Equality, SD Youth Activism, Brookings Pride, Brookings P-Flag, Quilting Allies, Equality South Dakota and other organizations throughout the state that oppose the legislation.

In Sioux Falls, over 70 marchers expressed their disapproval of the bill.

