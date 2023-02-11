Matt Cartwright wills USF to win over Winona State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of Sioux Falls men’s basketball team picked up a series sweep against Winona State tonight with a final score of 67-62.

WHAT HAPPENED

· The Cougars opened tonight’s game strong with Matt Cartwright dropping 17 points to open the first half.

· Sioux Falls led for just under 17 minutes of the first half with their largest lead being 36-29.

· Winona State took their first lead of the night in the second half before the Cougars sealed the deal with 14 seconds remaining in the game.

SIOUX FALLS LEADERS

· Matt Cartwright recorded more than half the Cougars points with 35 of his own while going 14-31 from the field and 5-6 from the line with five assists.

· Jack Cartwright led USF in three pointers while going 3-5 tonight with nine points.

· Noah Puetz pulled down 10 rebounds for the Coo followed by Zane Alm with nine.

TEAM STATISTICS

· Sioux Falls went 26-62 from the field tonight while going 8-10 from the free throw line.

· The Cougars pulled down 41 boards on the night with 14 of them coming from the offensive side of the ball and 27 defensively.

· USF forced the Warriors to seven turnovers while picking up six points in the process.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will be back in action tomorrow afternoon as they host Upper Iowa for the annual Alumni Game. The men’s game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. with the women’s game to follow at 5:30 p.m.

For all things USF Men’s Basketball, be sure to follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.