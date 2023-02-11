Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Matt Cartwright wills USF to win over Winona State

O’Gorman alum scores 35 to help Coo rally for 67-62 victory
Cartwright scores 35 to lead Coo to 67-62 win
By Zach Borg and Maddie Brink
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 12:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of Sioux Falls men’s basketball team picked up a series sweep against Winona State tonight with a final score of 67-62.

WHAT HAPPENED

·           The Cougars opened tonight’s game strong with Matt Cartwright dropping 17 points to open the first half.

·           Sioux Falls led for just under 17 minutes of the first half with their largest lead being 36-29.

·           Winona State took their first lead of the night in the second half before the Cougars sealed the deal with 14 seconds remaining in the game.

SIOUX FALLS LEADERS

·           Matt Cartwright recorded more than half the Cougars points with 35 of his own while going 14-31 from the field and 5-6 from the line with five assists.

·           Jack Cartwright led USF in three pointers while going 3-5 tonight with nine points.

·           Noah Puetz pulled down 10 rebounds for the Coo followed by Zane Alm with nine.

TEAM STATISTICS

·           Sioux Falls went 26-62 from the field tonight while going 8-10 from the free throw line.

·           The Cougars pulled down 41 boards on the night with 14 of them coming from the offensive side of the ball and 27 defensively.

·           USF forced the Warriors to seven turnovers while picking up six points in the process.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will be back in action tomorrow afternoon as they host Upper Iowa for the annual Alumni Game. The men’s game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. with the women’s game to follow at 5:30 p.m.

For all things USF Men’s Basketball, be sure to follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two South Dakota men, one from Spearfish and the other from Camp Crook, are charged in a...
2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide
A home in Rapid Valley was destroyed when a car crashed into it, causing an explosion.
Driver dead after crashing into Rapid Valley home
Deputies Jake Thorne and Fred Parisek provided comfort to a driver who was emotionally...
‘I could use a hug’: Deputies help distressed driver
(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Former Spencer, IA teacher accepts suspension
Brothers square off in HS Basketball game between Castlewood and Hamlin
It’s rare that brothers play against each other in HS Basketball, but it happened when Castlewood and Hamlin met up last week!

Latest News

Northern State mens' basketball takes the floor at Bemidji State
Northern chops down Bemidji State to deliver Saul Phillips 300th career victory
Augustana's Aislinn Duffy scores 23 against Concordia-St. Paul
Augie basketball teams get big postseason push wins over Concordia-St. Paul
Dell Rapids Jack Henry dunks against Dakota Valley
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Lincoln & Dakota Valley win big on the road
Washington's Brooklyn Harpe shoots during win at O'Gorman
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Washington upends O’Gorman, Harrisburg wins out west