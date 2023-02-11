Mitchell dethrones O’Gorman as AA State Gymnastics Champion

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first South Dakota high schools state champion of 2023 is a familiar group that spoiled another team’s big for a repeat.

The Mitchell Kernels overtook the defending AA State Champion O’Gorman Knights on Friday at the State AA Gymnastics Team Competition by .300, giving the Kernels their 8th team title in program history.

Click on the video viewer above for highlights! Full team scores are below.

The individual competition is tomorrow.

Mitchell edges defending champion O'Gorman to claim the 8th title in program history (Dakota News Now)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.