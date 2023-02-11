Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Mitchell dethrones O’Gorman as AA State Gymnastics Champion

Kernels win 8th team title in program history
Mitchell dethrones O'Gorman
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first South Dakota high schools state champion of 2023 is a familiar group that spoiled another team’s big for a repeat.

The Mitchell Kernels overtook the defending AA State Champion O’Gorman Knights on Friday at the State AA Gymnastics Team Competition by .300, giving the Kernels their 8th team title in program history.

Click on the video viewer above for highlights! Full team scores are below.

The individual competition is tomorrow.

Mitchell edges defending champion O'Gorman to claim the 8th title in program history
Mitchell edges defending champion O'Gorman to claim the 8th title in program history(Dakota News Now)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two South Dakota men, one from Spearfish and the other from Camp Crook, are charged in a...
2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide
A home in Rapid Valley was destroyed when a car crashed into it, causing an explosion.
Driver dead after crashing into Rapid Valley home
Deputies Jake Thorne and Fred Parisek provided comfort to a driver who was emotionally...
‘I could use a hug’: Deputies help distressed driver
(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Former Spencer, IA teacher accepts suspension
Brothers square off in HS Basketball game between Castlewood and Hamlin
It’s rare that brothers play against each other in HS Basketball, but it happened when Castlewood and Hamlin met up last week!

Latest News

Brynn Peterson's floor routine helps Estelline-Hendricks claim first ever State A Gymnastics...
Estelline-Hendricks makes history in winning first State A Gymnastics Championship
SDSU expecting tougher battles in second round of basketball games with USD
Brothers square off in HS Basketball game between Castlewood and Hamlin
It’s rare that brothers play against each other in HS Basketball, but it happened when Castlewood and Hamlin met up last week!
Tea Area beat Dell Rapids with late 3 and Western Christian dominates SF Christian
Tea Area wins at the buzzer over Dells and Western Christian dominates SF Christian