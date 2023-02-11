Mitchell dethrones O’Gorman as AA State Gymnastics Champion
Kernels win 8th team title in program history
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first South Dakota high schools state champion of 2023 is a familiar group that spoiled another team’s big for a repeat.
The Mitchell Kernels overtook the defending AA State Champion O’Gorman Knights on Friday at the State AA Gymnastics Team Competition by .300, giving the Kernels their 8th team title in program history.
Click on the video viewer above for highlights! Full team scores are below.
The individual competition is tomorrow.
