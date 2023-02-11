Avera Medical Minute
Monae Johnson adds two to Secretary of State’s office

The South Dakota Secretary of State has brought on two new staffers, including Reggie Rhoden, son of Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden.
South Dakota Secretary of State Monae Johnson.
South Dakota Secretary of State Monae Johnson.
By Austin Goss
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. - In the midst of the South Dakota state legislative session, Secretary of State Monae Johnson has brought on two new staffers.

Johnson confirmed the addition of Reggie Rhoden and Adam Miller to the office. Rhoden will be the Elections Coordinator and Pistol Permit Administrator for the office, and Miller will serve as the Help America Vote Act (HAVA)/National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) Coordinator.

According to his LinkedIn, Miller previously interned with the South Dakota state legislature and the United States Senate. He graduated from Black Hills State University with a degree History/Political Science in 2021.

Rhoden previously worked for the state at the Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR). According to his LinkedIn, he most recently served as a Regional Consultant for Northpoint Data Security.

Rhoden worked with the Noem reelection campaign in 2022. He is the son of Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden.

“I have known him since 2010, when I was the Meade County Republican Women’s President and he helped me this summer on my campaign,” Johnson said in an email to Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory. “He was the best qualified person for this position and thrilled to join the office.”

The Secretary of State’s office has undergone a number of changes since Johnson took over in December. Johnson is planning to host a summer study on Election Integrity this coming summer.

