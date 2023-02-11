Northern chops down Bemidji State to deliver Saul Phillips 300th career victory

BEMIDJI, MN (Dakota News Now) - The No. 22 Northern State University men’s basketball team cruised past Bemidji State on Friday evening on the road. The Wolves shot 53.2% from the floor and 42.4% from the 3-point line, hitting 14 made buckets from beyond the arc.

THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 85, BSU 63

Records : NSU 20-5 (16-3 NSIC), BSU 16-9 (11-8 NSIC)

Attendance: 478

HOW IT HAPPENED

· Northern led 38-35 at the half and ran away with the game in the second, out-scoring the Beavers 47-28

· The Wolves out-rebounded the Beavers 35-33 in the win, notching four points off of four offensive boards

· NSU tallied 32 points in the paint, 16 points off turnovers, 17 assists, four blocks and one steal

· They gave up just six turnovers in the contest and forced nine

· In addition, the Beavers tallied just seven made 3-point buckets and the Northern State defense held Bemidji State to 41.9% from the floor and 33.3% from the 3-point line

· Sam Masten led four starters in double figures, notching his third double-double of the season with 21 points and 11 rebounds

· Masten, Jacksen Moni, and Josh Dilling, who all scored double digits, hit three long range buckets in the win

· Dilling was second on the team with eight rebounds and dished out a team high five assists

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

· Sam Masten: 21 points, 60.0 field goal%, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block

· Jacksen Moni: 19 points, 66.7 field goal%, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block

· Jordan Belka: 18 points, 50.0 field goal%, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks

· Josh Dilling: 16 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

· The Wolves 20th win of the season was also the 300th career victory for head coach Saul Phillips

· The Northern State leader holds a career record of 300-186 and NSU record of 85-24

UP NEXT

Northern State remains on the road tomorrow at Minnesota Crookston. Tip-off time is set for 3:30 p.m. versus the Golden Eagles.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.