One dead after vehicle crashes into quarry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, Police Department and Patient Care EMS responded to a call on Saturday morning around 10:25 a.m. after a report of a vehicle driving into a quarry in northwestern Sioux Falls.

Upon arrival, the fire rescue extricated one victim from the vehicle, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Sioux Falls Police Department.

