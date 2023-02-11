Avera Medical Minute
One dead after vehicle crashes into quarry

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, Police Department and Patient Care EMS responded to a call on Saturday morning around 10:25 a.m. after a report of a vehicle driving into a quarry in northwestern Sioux Falls.

Upon arrival, the fire rescue extricated one victim from the vehicle, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

