SD Symphony performing ‘Songs of Romance’ at Washington Pavilion Saturday night with special guest

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Symphony is bringing the Songs of Romance to the Washington Pavilion Saturday night, and they will be teaming up with local jazz singer Luke Carlsen.

Carlsen currently lives in Los Angeles, but when he got the call to come back to his hometown to perform with the symphony, he couldn’t help but accept the job.

“I’m so excited. I’m from Sioux Falls originally, so I used to grow up going to the symphony,” said Carlsen. “I was like sure, I’ll come back and do the SD Symphony that sounds great.”

Tickets are still available for purchase here, and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

