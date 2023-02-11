SDSU expecting tougher battles in second round of basketball games with USD

BROOKINGS & VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tomorrow the attention of South Dakota State Jackrabbit and South Dakota Coyote fans will be on the final regular season round of State-U basketball games which thoroughly went the way of State in the first games last month.

No contest more lopsided than the women’s game in Frost that saw SDSU hand USD one of the worst beatings in the rivalries history. SDSU shot 60 percent from the field, hit a school record 17 three pointers, and doubled up the Coyotes 118-59 back on January 14th.

The rematch tomorrow is in Vermillion and the stakes are even higher for SDSU as they can clinch the regular season Summit League title with a win. It’s pretty clear both sides expect a different game the second time around with a young USD team improving and SDSU hard pressed to play nearly perfect again.

Tipoff is set for 1 PM.

The men’s game tomorrow is in Brookings will follow at 6 PM with the Jackrabbits looking to complete the season sweep after defeating the Coyotes 82-64 in Vermillion on January 14th.

Frost Arena has frozen the best of Coyote teams over the years. Though USD did there during the COVID-19 affected season of 2020-21, they haven’t defeated the Jackrabbits in front of a Frost crowd without capacity limits since 1999.

