SDSU’s ten dual win streak snapped by Oklahoma State

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On a night filled with matchups between ranked wrestlers, seventh-ranked Oklahoma State controlled the first half of the dual and went on to defeat No. 16 South Dakota State, 19-12, Friday night at Frost Arena.

In having their 10-match dual winning streak snapped, the Jackrabbits dropped to 11-3 overall and 5-1 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma State improved to 12-2 overall and 7-1 in the Big 12.

Trailing 7-0 through two matches, 10th-ranked Clay Carlson put SDSU on the board with a 4-3 decision over No. 13 Carter Young. After giving up an early takedown, Carlson escaped and came up with a takedown of his own later in the first period to take a 3-2 lead. He added another escape in the second period for what proved to be the decisive point in a one-point victory.

The Cowboys added three more wins — all by decision — to extend their lead to 16-3 before Cade DeVos came through with a mild upset in the 174-pound bout to keep SDSU’s hopes momentarily alive. The 13th-ranked DeVos trailed No. 7 Dustin Plott, 4-3, early in the second period before DeVos swung the momentum firmly in his favor with a takedown and two-point near-fall for a 7-4 lead. He then added points on an escape and riding-time advantage in the third period for a 9-5 decision.

SDSU closed the dual with back-to-back victories by 197-pouner Tanner Sloan and heavyweight A.J. Nevills. Sloan, ranked ninth, dominated his match against No. 16 and reigning Big 12 Wrestler of the Week Luke Surber by racking up more than five minutes of riding time and being awarded four points for stalling by Surber in a 7-0 victory. Sloan improved to 12-0 in duals this season.

Nevills rebounded from his first dual loss of the season in the Jackrabbits’ last outing by outlasting 19th-ranked Konner Doucet by tiebreaker, 4-3. Nevills, ranked 12th at heavyweight, scored on a reversal in the second half of the first tiebreaker before allowing an escape by Doucet in the closing seconds for the final margin.

While Sloan extended his winning streak to 15 matches, two other Jackrabbits had long winning streaks come to an end in Friday’s dual. At 157 pounds, redshirt freshman and 18th-ranked Cael Swensen dropped an 8-1 decision to No. 10 Kaden Gfeller to stop a 10-match victory string, and 184-pounder Cade King had his nine-match streak come to an end when he was blanked, 3-0, by Travis Wittlake in a meeting between the 17th- and 10th-ranked wrestlers, respectively, in the weight class.

Oklahoma State’s early surge began with a 9-5 decision by Reece Witcraft over the Jackrabbits’ 25th-ranked Tanner Jordan in the 125-pound matchup. Multi-time All-American and second-ranked Daton Fix followed with an 11-1 major decision against Derrick Cardinal in what was the only bonus-point victory by either team in the dual.

Wyatt Sheets, ranked 22nd at 165 pounds, rounded out the Cowboys’ victory by knocking off 14th-ranked Tanner Cook by an 8-6 decision.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits close out the home portion of the dual season Sunday with a matchup against Oklahoma. Start time is set for 1 p.m.

#7 OKLAHOMA STATE 19, #16 SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 12

125: Reece Witcraft (OSU) dec. #25 Tanner Jordan (SDSU), 9-5

133: #2 Daton Fix (OSU) major dec. Derrick Cardinal (SDSU), 11-1

141: #10 Clay Carlson (SDSU) dec. #13 Carter Young (OSU), 4-3

149: #21 Victor Voinovich (OSU) dec. Alek Martin (SDSU), 3-1

157: #10 Kaden Gfeller (OSU) dec. #18 Cael Swensen (SDSU), 8-1

165: #22 Wyatt Sheets (OSU) dec. #14 Tanner Cook (SDSU), 8-6

174: #13 Cade DeVos (SDSU) dec. #7 Dustin Plott (OSU), 9-5

184: #10 Travis Wittlake (OSU) dec. #17 Cade King (SDSU), 3-0

197: #9 Tanner Sloan (SDSU) dec. #16 Luke Surber (OSU), 7-0

285: #12 A.J. Nevills (SDSU) dec. #19 Konner Doucet (OSU), 4-3 [TB-1]

NOTES

Oklahoma State leads the all-time series, 7-0

Carlson’s victory was the 90th of his career (90-37 record)

Sloan remained undefeated in home duals for his career and improved to 47-4 overall in dual matches

Attendance was 1,531

