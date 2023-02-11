Avera Medical Minute
Transformation Project files federal suit against South Dakota

By Parker Brown
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Transformation Project us filing a lawsuit against against South Dakota. This is in response to the termination of a contract for a community health worker position.

The lawsuit argues that the termination of the contract in late December was abrupt, unconstitutional and discriminatory. The position was already filled by Jack Fonder, a transgender person. The nonprofit organization is determined to stand up to the state.

When Fonder found out that his contract was terminated, he said he had a panicked moment of questioning why it happened and how he would make a living. Soon after, executive director Susan Williams said they would find the means to keep him employed.

Governor Noem explained her reason for terminating the contract in a letter sent to the South Dakota Family Heritage Alliance. She said, “South Dakota does not support this organization’s efforts, and state government should not be participating in them or funding them. The contract was signed without my knowledge or approval.”

Brendan Johnson of Robins Kaplan LLP is representing the Transformation Project. He explains why the lawsuit was filed.

“Well, what we’re asking the court to do is to rule that it was unconstitutional for the state to discriminate against The Transformation Project on the basis of gender and sex and then to make sure this never happens to another group in South Dakota,” said Johnson.

Johnson is personally concerned with the treatment of LGBTQ people by government in Pierre as a whole.

“When I look at what’s going on in Pierre, it hurts. It really personally does because I know and am friends with, as are many people in South Dakota, with people in the LGBTQ community. And I worry that they feel they’re being minimized,” expressed Johnson.

Johnson and Fonder want LGBTQ youth to know that they will continue to fight for them.

“What’s important for me is for the LGBTQ community in South Dakota to know that they are a beautiful, treasured, proud part of the fabric of this state and they are entitled to the same protections as anyone else,” said Johnson.

It’s too early to know what the timeline of this lawsuit will look like. The next step in the litigation is waiting for a response from the South Dakota Attorney General.

