DTSF boutiques host first ever ‘Galentine’s Boutique Crawl’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ten different shops in downtown Sioux Falls participated in a Galentine’s boutique crawl on Saturday.

The event featured various events and several discounts and deals at the stores. Participants were given a postcard and if they had it stamped at each location, they were entered into a drawing for a grand prize valued at over $500.

“It makes for such great community and such awesome energy,” said boutique owner Ondrea Statchel. “It’s great to have people in the store chat and get to know each other and show them the different products and brands that we offer and find out what they’re looking for.”

Statchel hopes Galentine’s Day in downtown Sioux falls becomes an annual event.

