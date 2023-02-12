Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

DTSF boutiques host first ever ‘Galentine’s Boutique Crawl’

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ten different shops in downtown Sioux Falls participated in a Galentine’s boutique crawl on Saturday.

The event featured various events and several discounts and deals at the stores. Participants were given a postcard and if they had it stamped at each location, they were entered into a drawing for a grand prize valued at over $500.

“It makes for such great community and such awesome energy,” said boutique owner Ondrea Statchel. “It’s great to have people in the store chat and get to know each other and show them the different products and brands that we offer and find out what they’re looking for.”

Statchel hopes Galentine’s Day in downtown Sioux falls becomes an annual event.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two South Dakota men, one from Spearfish and the other from Camp Crook, are charged in a...
2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide
A home in Rapid Valley was destroyed when a car crashed into it, causing an explosion.
Driver dead after crashing into Rapid Valley home
The Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, Police Department and Patient Care EMS responded to a call on...
One dead after vehicle crashes into quarry
(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Former Spencer, IA teacher accepts suspension
The Sioux Falls Police Department reported a car was struck by a train Friday morning in...
Police: Car struck by train in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Great Bear Ski Valley, alongside the Sioux Falls VA Health Care System, is hosting a special...
Great Bear helping people with disabilities learn to ski
Great Bear Ski Valley, alongside the Sioux Falls VA Health Care System, is hosting a special...
Great Bear helping people with disabilities learn to ski
Ten different shops in downtown Sioux Falls participated in a Galentine’s boutique crawl on...
DTSF boutiques host first ever ‘Galentine’s Boutique Crawl’
February 11 is National 2-1-1 Day. The Helpline Center launched 2-1-1 in 2001 and achieved...
National 2-1-1 Day appreciating Helpline Center staff