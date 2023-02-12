Avera Medical Minute
Golf Addiction hosting Valentine’s couples scramble

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Golfing can be a great date night activity, and if you’re looking for a way to celebrate this Valentine’s day Golf Addiction could have the event for you. Baylee is joined by John Miller from Golf Addiction to discuss the Valentine’s couples scramble.

You can sign up on their website or by calling 605-274-8903. The event costs $89 per couple and runs Feb 12 through Feb 14.

