Great Bear helping people with disabilities learn to ski

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Great Bear Ski Valley, alongside the Sioux Falls VA Health Care System, is hosting a special event over the weekend to help individuals with disabilities learn to ski using adaptive equipment.

The program strives to positively enhance the lives of the people they serve by promoting health, independence and well-being.

Lead volunteer instructor Curt Hohman expressed his excitement for the event.

“They can talk about it for weeks and months, and it’s even something to look forward to come next year. I enjoy creating good memories for people, and particularly people with disabilities because it can really become a highlight for their year and their life in some instances,” said Hohman.

The event wraps up on Sunday and registration can be found on the Great Bear website.

