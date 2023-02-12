Gregory nips Bridgewater-Emery at DWU/Culvers Classic

Avera Medical Minute
Gorilla boys win 56-50 at DWU/Culver's Classic
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Cruz Klundt led all scorers with 19 points and helped lead his Gregory Gorillas to a 56-50 win over Bridgewater-Emery on Saturday night at the Corn Palace in Mitchell during the DWU/Culvers Classic.

Rane Kenzy added ten points while Daniel Mitchell scored nine points and pulled down ten rebounds for Gregory.

Sutton Arend led Bridgewater-Emery with 13 poitns and Camdyn Stotereau added 11 for the Huskies.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

