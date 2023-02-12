HB 1080 protestors at legislative coffees encouraging civil discourse on a personal matter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nearly 175 activists made their way to Southeast Tech on Saturday for the second legislative coffee in Sioux Falls. This was part of an organized, statewide effort to protest the passing of House Bill 1080, which restricts transgender youth from accessing certain healthcare.

Protests were held in Brookings, Rapid City, Sioux Falls and Vermillion. For Emily Mercer of Sioux Falls, it’s a personal matter.

“I have a lot of trans friends back at home and I know if they hadn’t received the medical care necessary for them to transition when they were younger they might not be here today,” said Mercer.

For Everett Moran, a transgender man, the issue also hits home. He is concerned with Governor Noem’s intentions.

“She used her executive power to pass the first trans law in the state, so with her being re-elected as our governor, I’m worried about what’s going to happen in the future,” expressed Moran. “We’ve seen this go from sports bans to bathroom bills and now it’s our medical care so my guess would be it’s going to go on to adults next, which would directly effect me.”

The turnout and the civil public discourse was encouraging to the protestors.

“It means a lot that we had a lot of people show up.,” said Moran. “I hope we see more in the future. Maybe when it gets warm out, more people want to show up, but I love the support. I love the respect. Everybody in there, even if they had different views, they remained respectful throughout and I really liked that.”

“It was incredible,” said Mercer. “I wasn’t expecting this many people. It was uplifting, I guess, that even in South Dakota, I suppose, you can see this kind of support. It makes me feel hopeful for the future, I guess.”

HB 1080 awaits the signature of Governor Noem. She has said in the past that if this does get to her desk, she would sign it.

