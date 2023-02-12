Maeve Boetel & Sadie Johnson win All-Around State Gymnastics Championships

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A pair of familiar faces took home gold medals as South Dakota State Gymnastic champions on Saturday afternoon to conclude the weekend at the SDHSAA State Gymnastics Meet.

O’Gorman’s Maeve Boetel won three of the four events to claim her second AA All-Around Championship.

In Class A Estelline-Hendricks Sadie Johnson, runner up last year as a sophomore, at last claimed the All-Around.

Click on the video viewer for highlights (A comes courtesy of SD PB! Results are listed below.

STATE A GYMNASTICS MEET

ALL AROUND

1. Sadie Johnson (Estelline-Hendricks)-37.350

2. MaKia Moe (Deuel)-36.933

3. Karlie Nelson (Madison)-36.200

4. Alexys Rueb (Wagner/Bon Homme)-36.083

5. Kyla Biggins (Chamberlain)-35.867

VAULT-Sadie Johnson (9.750)

BARS-MaKia Moe (8.850)

BEAM-Alexys Rueb

FLOOR-Sadie Johnson

STATE AA GYMNASTICS MEET

ALL AROUND

1. Maeve Boetel (O’Gorman)-39.183

2. Audrey Meyer (O’Gorman)-37.950

3. Emily Moody (Mitchell)-37.400

4. Kyanna Gropper (Mitchell)-37.317

5. Olivia Prunty (Mitchell)-37.100

VAULT-Maeve Boetel (9.967)

BARS-Boetel (9.667)

BEAM-Boetel (9.733)

FLOOR-Audrey Meyer (9.900)

